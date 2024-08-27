Martavis Bryant’s NFL comeback attempt hits a snag

Martavis Bryant has hit another obstacle as he looks to revive his NFL career.

Bryant was released by the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. There is a chance the veteran wide receiver could wind up on the team’s practice squad if no other team is willing to give him an opportunity.

Bryant signed with the Commanders two weeks ago. Head coach Dan Quinn said at the time that Bryant’s “real size” and “catch radius” were two reasons the team had interest, but the 32-year-old was still facing an uphill battle to make the 53-man roster. Though, Bryant did state his case when he caught a touchdown pass in Washington’s preseason finale on Sunday night.

Bryant has not played in an NFL game since 2018. He said earlier this year that he believes he still has “a lot of football” left and has not lost his passion for the game.

A fourth-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2014, Bryant’s once-promising career was derailed by multiple violations of the NFL’s drug policy. He was reinstated last year and signed with an NFC team late in the season, but the opportunity did not last long.

Bryant was an effective receiver for the Steelers for three seasons and has amassed 145 catches, 2,183 yards and 17 touchdowns in his NFL career. His best year came in 2015 when he caught 50 passes for 765 yards and 6 touchdowns over just 11 games.