Martavis Bryant makes his case for NFL return

Martavis Bryant has not played in the NFL since 2018, but he is not giving up on possibly returning to the league.

Bryant made his case for an NFL return in a recent interview with Queen City News. The 32-year-old argued that he has “a lot of football” left, and that he could help a team right now.

“I got a lot of football left,” Bryant said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “Still love the game, never stopped loving the game. I had to take some time to reflect on myself and get my situation straight off the field. I did that. I put in a lot of work. There’s still so much left I can do. I know I can contribute to somebody that wants to give me the opportunity.”

Bryant does still get looks from NFL teams after being reinstated late last year. The Dallas Cowboys gave him an opportunity earlier in 2024, but that did not last too long.

Once seen as one of the more talented young receivers in the game, Bryant’s career was derailed by multiple violations of the league’s drug policy. His best season came in 2015, when he caught 50 passes for 765 yards and six touchdowns over just 11 games, but that is almost a decade ago now.