Ex-NFL star isn’t buying Urban Meyer’s excuse for staying in Ohio

Urban Meyer has drawn a great deal of criticism for his decision to remain in Ohio last week after the Jacksonville Jaguars lost to the Cincinnati Bengals. The coach said he felt doing so would give everyone a chance to clear their heads, but one former NFL star is not buying it.

Martellus Bennett, who played tight end in the NFL for 10 seasons, sent a few tweets about the Meyer situation on Thursday morning. He questioned Meyer’s motivation for not flying back to Jacksonville with the Jaguars following their 24-21 loss in Cincinnati.

“Urban Meyer stayed in Ohio to see his old hoes. Nobody wants to go to Ohio and stay to clear their minds especially after a Thursday night game. Hahaha. Coaches funny … nobody believes that s—,” Bennett wrote (edited by LBS for profanity). “He trying to tap in with his old hoes.”

Bennett then ridiculed Meyer for having a history of screwing up and not being held accountable.

I mean this dude brought in old ass Tebow to play TE. Hahahah. Can't take him serious with these type of theatrics. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) October 7, 2021

Just keep it one hundred. We know what's going on. Coaches be chasing them hoes just as much as the players. I knew some coaches and players sleeping with the same hoes in the city. even saw a coach get jealous of a player we he found out. He loved her the player didn't. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) October 7, 2021

There probably would have been no issues for Meyer (at least publicly) had a video not gone viral of him being cozy with a young girl at a bar. Still, most people who are familiar with the inner workings of the NFL are stunned Meyer did not fly back to Jacksonville with his team. One former head coach also ripped Meyer for the decision this week.

Meyer is in his first season as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. His team is 0-4. He has reportedly been put on notice by the Jags.