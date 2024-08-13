 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, August 13, 2024

Marvin Harrison Jr’s awful depiction in ‘Madden 25’ video game goes viral

August 13, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Read
Marvin Harrison Jr. wearing a Cardinals bucket hat

May 10, 2024; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during rookie minicamp at the teams Tempe Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Marvin Harrison Jr. is looking more like Kelvin Harrison Jr. in the latest “Madden” video game.

A horrifyingly bad image of the Arizona Cardinals rookie Harrison in the upcoming “Madden 25” video game went viral online Tuesday. The image showed “Harrison” in a ridiculous-looking draft-day suit and barely even having any resemblance to the real player.

Take a look (but make sure that you have the eye bleach ready).

For reference, here is what Harrison actually looks like.

Users on X had some fun with Harrison’s dreadful “Madden” image. Funny comparisons were drawn to everyone from former pro wrestler Mark Henry to McLovin’ from “Superbad.”

The 22-year-old Harrison is officially listed at 6-foot-3 and 209 pounds. Needless to say, “Madden” has him looking a little bit heftier than that.

“Madden 25” does not formally release until later this week (Aug. 16), so perhaps there is still time for a software update there or something. But it definitely has not been a very good last few months for Harrison from an image and licensing standpoint.

Article Tags

Madden FootballMarvin Harrison Jr.
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus