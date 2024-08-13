Marvin Harrison Jr’s awful depiction in ‘Madden 25’ video game goes viral

Marvin Harrison Jr. is looking more like Kelvin Harrison Jr. in the latest “Madden” video game.

A horrifyingly bad image of the Arizona Cardinals rookie Harrison in the upcoming “Madden 25” video game went viral online Tuesday. The image showed “Harrison” in a ridiculous-looking draft-day suit and barely even having any resemblance to the real player.

Take a look (but make sure that you have the eye bleach ready).

Nah they did Marvin Harrison Jr. DIRTY on Madden 25 pic.twitter.com/QzpmOP1iVd — FanDuel (@FanDuel) August 13, 2024

For reference, here is what Harrison actually looks like.

Users on X had some fun with Harrison’s dreadful “Madden” image. Funny comparisons were drawn to everyone from former pro wrestler Mark Henry to McLovin’ from “Superbad.”

He looks like he is about to enter the Royal Rumble — Brian Wiz (@BrianWiz69) August 13, 2024

Right bc why is Mark Henry on stage https://t.co/KJ5vKsfSuO — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) August 13, 2024

Got my mans looking like a celebrity death match version of himself https://t.co/tYnGIAlEQl — jotham the 1st 🇺🇬 (@JothamKitara) August 13, 2024

The 22-year-old Harrison is officially listed at 6-foot-3 and 209 pounds. Needless to say, “Madden” has him looking a little bit heftier than that.

“Madden 25” does not formally release until later this week (Aug. 16), so perhaps there is still time for a software update there or something. But it definitely has not been a very good last few months for Harrison from an image and licensing standpoint.