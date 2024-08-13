Marvin Harrison Jr’s awful depiction in ‘Madden 25’ video game goes viral
Marvin Harrison Jr. is looking more like Kelvin Harrison Jr. in the latest “Madden” video game.
A horrifyingly bad image of the Arizona Cardinals rookie Harrison in the upcoming “Madden 25” video game went viral online Tuesday. The image showed “Harrison” in a ridiculous-looking draft-day suit and barely even having any resemblance to the real player.
Take a look (but make sure that you have the eye bleach ready).
Nah they did Marvin Harrison Jr. DIRTY on Madden 25 pic.twitter.com/QzpmOP1iVd
— FanDuel (@FanDuel) August 13, 2024
For reference, here is what Harrison actually looks like.
With the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 @NFLDraft, the @AZCardinals select Marvin Harrison Jr.! @NewEraCap
: #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC
: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/RbbwQGTFK9
— NFL (@NFL) April 26, 2024
Users on X had some fun with Harrison’s dreadful “Madden” image. Funny comparisons were drawn to everyone from former pro wrestler Mark Henry to McLovin’ from “Superbad.”
— Michael Billington (@MBillington13) August 13, 2024
He looks like he is about to enter the Royal Rumble
— Brian Wiz (@BrianWiz69) August 13, 2024
Right bc why is Mark Henry on stage https://t.co/KJ5vKsfSuO
— Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) August 13, 2024
Got my mans looking like a celebrity death match version of himself https://t.co/tYnGIAlEQl
— jotham the 1st 🇺🇬 (@JothamKitara) August 13, 2024
The 22-year-old Harrison is officially listed at 6-foot-3 and 209 pounds. Needless to say, “Madden” has him looking a little bit heftier than that.
“Madden 25” does not formally release until later this week (Aug. 16), so perhaps there is still time for a software update there or something. But it definitely has not been a very good last few months for Harrison from an image and licensing standpoint.