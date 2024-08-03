Marvin Harrison Jr. still dealing with bizarre merchandise issue

Anyone wanting to purchase a Marvin Harrison Jr. jersey is still waiting, and it is not clear when the issue will be resolved.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted Saturday that, based on the wishes of Harrison’s representatives, the league still cannot sell Harrison jerseys or apparel. That is in spite of the fact that Harrison signed his rookie contract with the Arizona Cardinals all the way back in May.

An update: The NFLPA has advised the NFL, the #AZCardinals and Fanatics that they are not still permitted to sell Marvin Harrison Jr. jerseys based on the wishes of his representatives, sources say. And so, fans wait. pic.twitter.com/savIXNsU6v — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 3, 2024

What’s the deal? It’s anyone’s guess, but the issue appears to be on the player’s side. Harrison is involved in a legal dispute with Fanatics, which also happens to be the league’s apparel manufacturer. Rookies sign licensing deals with the NFLPA separate from their playing contract, and Harrison has so far refused to sign his. It is Fanatics that is suing Harrison for alleged breach of contract, so perhaps Harrison’s reps want that sorted out before they deal with his NFL apparel.

The Cardinals selected Harrison fourth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. His jersey would likely be a top seller once it becomes available. We just don’t know when that will be.