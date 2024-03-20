Marvin Harrison Jr. makes another unusual decision ahead of NFL Draft

NFL scouts have seen all they are going to see from Marvin Harrison Jr. before the 2024 NFL Draft.

Harrison did not take part in drills at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last month, which was not a surprise. Many top draft prospects feel they can only hurt their stock by participating in on-field work the combine. What was a bit more unusual is that Harrison also skipped Ohio State’s Pro Day.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reports that scouts who were in Columbus on Wednesday were told Harrison was not in attendance.

Ohio State Pro Day is today, and teams have been informed that all-everything WR Marvin Harrison Jr. will not be working out for scouts. Will be relatively quiet in Columbus, with so many high-end draft prospects choosing to stay in school, no GMs or HCs scheduled to be there. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 20, 2024

Even Caleb Williams, who is as close to a lock as possible to be taken No. 1 by the Chicago Bears, has decided to take part in USC’s Pro Day. Many star players who sit out drills at the NFL Scouting Combine still attend their own school’s Pro Day, but Harrison is not.

Harrison had 1,200-plus receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in each of the last two seasons at Ohio State. He could potentially go as high as No. 3 in the draft. While his pre-draft approach may be somewhat unique, there is really no downside. He is a lock to be one of the first five players taken, though a prominent draft analyst did offer a surprising take about the star wide receiver this week.