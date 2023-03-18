Marvin Lewis calls out Bengals reporter for weird reason

Former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis looked a bit silly on Twitter Friday after inserting himself into a story in a strange way.

The Bengals introduced new offensive lineman Orlando Brown Jr. to the media on Friday, and during the presser, Brown relayed a hilarious story about his pre-draft interview with the team. Brown recalled that Lewis had asked him what the capital of Spain was, and the offensive lineman was just a bit off in his answer.

Lewis apparently did not remember this interview the same way. He responded to ESPN’s Ben Baby, who was one of the several reporters to relay that story, telling him to “fact check yourself” over the “BS” claim.

Ben Baby that’s BS!! You need to fact check yourself — Marvin Lewis (@MarvinLewis) March 18, 2023

Lewis clearly was not paying much attention. As Baby himself pointed out in a reply, it was Brown himself who shared the story. If Lewis thinks any aspect of it is “BS”, that falls solely on Brown.

Lewis, who is currently working in an advisory role at Arizona State, has been looking for a route back into the NFL in recent years.