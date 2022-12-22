Former Coach of the Year trying to get back into NFL

A well-known former coach wants another swing of the bat in the NFL.

Ex-Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis appeared this week on the podcast of ESPN’s Adam Schefter and said that he would like to coach again in the league.

“I really do have the drive, have the fire, the energy to do it,” said Lewis. “The week-in and week-out, the ups and downs, the peaks and the valleys that you go through during an NFL season. I sit back and watch my friends and colleagues and peers week in and week out.”

Lewis, now 64, coached Cincinnati for 16 seasons from 2003 to 2018. While he had a respectable career record of 131-122 (.518) and was AP Coach of the Year in 2009, Lewis was infamous for his playoff sputterings. Lewis never even got a single postseason victory as an NFL head coach, making seven separate playoff trips but losing in the Wild Card round every single time.

Since he parted ways with the Bengals in 2018, Lewis has been working in the college ranks at Arizona State (where he now serves as a special advisor to the head coach). But he interviewed for a head coaching job in the AFC South not too long ago and sounds determined to get back into the NFL.