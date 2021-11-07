Video: Mason Crosby got no help from holder on missed field goals

Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby got no help from his holder on two botched kicks Sunday.

Crosby missed a 40-yard field goal at the end of the first quarter Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. On the next drive early in the second quarter, Crosby saw his 37-yard try blocked by the Chiefs.

Other than being unsuccessful, the two tries had one key thing in common: holder Corey Bojorquez committed the cardinal sin of failing to turn the laces. It was an issue on the first attempt, which was spotted by a number of observers.

Corey Bojorquez clearly had the laces pointing left on the snap from his former Rams preseason teammate Steven Wirtel. Mason Crosby missed wide left. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) November 7, 2021

It was very obvious on the attempt that was blocked as well. On that try, Crosby got the laces dead on.

BLOCKED KICK 🚨 BLOCKED KICK 🚨 📺: #GBvsKC on FOX pic.twitter.com/1tTGIhyIRr — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 7, 2021

Crosby seemed to know it, too. FOX cameras caught him on the sideline having an animated exchange with Borjorquez, presumably over the holds.

The veteran kicker has had some mixed results this season to say the least. Some of it is on him, but the holds have to be critiqued here. They certainly aren’t helping.