Video: Mason Crosby got no help from holder on missed field goals

November 7, 2021
by Grey Papke

Mason Crosby laces in

Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby got no help from his holder on two botched kicks Sunday.

Crosby missed a 40-yard field goal at the end of the first quarter Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. On the next drive early in the second quarter, Crosby saw his 37-yard try blocked by the Chiefs.

Other than being unsuccessful, the two tries had one key thing in common: holder Corey Bojorquez committed the cardinal sin of failing to turn the laces. It was an issue on the first attempt, which was spotted by a number of observers.

It was very obvious on the attempt that was blocked as well. On that try, Crosby got the laces dead on.

Crosby seemed to know it, too. FOX cameras caught him on the sideline having an animated exchange with Borjorquez, presumably over the holds.

The veteran kicker has had some mixed results this season to say the least. Some of it is on him, but the holds have to be critiqued here. They certainly aren’t helping.

