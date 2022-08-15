Steelers could trade Mason Rudolph to 1 NFC team?

Mason Rudolph appears to be the odd man out of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback room, which may see him land on a different team quite soon.

According to Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan, one unnamed former NFL general manager believes the Steelers may be on the verge of shipping Rudolph to the Detroit Lions. The Lions do not explicitly have a quarterback need, but could be in the hunt for a backup for Jared Goff.

A former NFL GM told me he thinks Mason Rudolph could be traded to the Lions by the end of the week. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) August 15, 2022

Rudolph had been competing with free agent acquisition Mitchell Trubisky for the starting quarterback job, with rookie Kenny Pickett also in the mix. Trubisky was always the favorite to win the role despite some training camp struggles, and with Pickett also involved, the Steelers probably would not have much use for Rudolph.

The Steelers are plenty familiar with Rudolph, who has played 17 games over three seasons as Ben Roethlisberger’s backup. He has thrown for 2,366 yards with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions over that period.