Mitchell Trubisky has reportedly struggled during training camp

Mitchell Trubisky is battling with rookie Kenny Pickett for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback job, and Trubisky’s performance during training camp so far may not be helping his case.

According to The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly, Trubisky has struggled during a Seven Shots drill, which has the offense trying to score on the defense from the two-yard line.

Kaboly reported on Tuesday that Trubisky went 3-for-4 on the first day the Steelers ran the drill but had missed on 12 consecutive reps entering Tuesday. On Tuesday, the veteran again struggled, failing to score on any of his four reps to extend his streak to 16 consecutive non-scoring plays. Entering Wednesday, Trubisky had gone 3-for-20 in the drill during camp.

According to Kaboly, Trubisky on Wednesday snapped his 16-play skid by going 1-for-3 in Seven Shots.

Trubisky goes 1-3 in Seven Shots. Steak ends at 16. Now 1 of last17 and 4 of 22 on season. — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) August 3, 2022

While Trubisky’s inability to convert during the drill could be concerning, he still got all of the first-team reps on Tuesday. During minicamp in late June, Kaboly reported that Trubisky was a huge favorite to be the Week 1 starter over Pickett and Mason Rudolph barring injury or a bad training camp.

Trubisky certainly has the advantage as far as experience goes, and likely gives Pittsburgh the best chance to compete at this point. He only threw eight passes last year with the Buffalo Bills, but has managed to throw for 10,652 yards and 64 touchdowns to 38 interceptions in his five NFL seasons. He’s also rushed for 1,081 yards and 9 touchdowns.