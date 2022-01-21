Ex-Pro Bowl QB has funny response to slight from former teammate

Former Pro Bowl quarterback Matt Cassel had a funny response after being slighted by one of his former teammates.

A Kansas City Chiefs fan-run Twitter account randomly praised Dwayne Bowe for his big 2010 season, which included 72 catches for 1,162 yards and 15 touchdowns. They noted Bowe accomplished those stats with Matt Cassel as his quarterback.

Bowe took note of the tweet and wondered what he would have done if Patrick Mahomes were throwing to him.

“Imagine IF I Had Pat Mahomes No Offense To Matt Cassel” Bowe wrote.

Imagine IF I Had Pat Mahomes No Offense To Matt Cassel pic.twitter.com/fUhQkLoq0M — Dwayn Bowe (@moneybomusic) January 11, 2022

Cassel took the tweet from Bowe in stride. He laughed off that he was “catching strays” and joked that Bowe owed him dinner the next time they see each other.

Just seeing this. I’m just trying to take the kids sledding and I’m catching strays. Sheeesh. You buying dinner next time I see ya for this! 😂 https://t.co/Lakk3C48sO — Matt Cassel (@M_Cassel16) January 19, 2022

Cassel has a great sense of humor about it. He even threw out a “how it started vs. how it’s going” post too.

How it started vs how it’s going pic.twitter.com/npZzxuqDuo — Matt Cassel (@M_Cassel16) January 20, 2022

Cassel made the Pro Bowl in that 2010 season, which was his second with the Chiefs. That was his best season ever as a quarterback, and he was never able to repeat that success.

Still, you have to consider the full picture when evaluating Cassel. He was a third-string QB in college at USC behind Carson Palmer and Matt Leinart and switched positions to tight end. Then he was a 7th-round pick by the Patriots in the NFL and hardly played until Tom Brady tore his ACL in 2008. Cassel stepped in and went 10-5 as the starter and played his way into a big contract with the Chiefs.

Cassel knows he’s not Patrick Mahomes, but he should take comfort in knowing he got the most out of his talent. He made a Pro Bowl and put together two 10-5 seasons as a starter. That’s more than what a lot of other quarterbacks did in their careers.