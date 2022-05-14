Matt Corral has strong response to NFL Draft slide

Like several other quarterbacks in the NFL Draft, Matt Corral was viewed as a potential first-round pick but wound up being selected much later. The Carolina Panthers rookie is very much taking that draft slide as a source of motivation.

Corral admitted Friday that he had a huge chip on his shoulder after falling into the third round of the draft, and that he only wants to show his worth more after being passed on for so long.

“I mean, I had a chip on my shoulder before. But it just got even bigger,” Corral said Friday, via Coral Smith of NFL.com. “(Draft night) was for sure, a roller coaster. It was a bunch of mixed emotions. When I got that phone call, I have truly never been happy and sad at the same time. I’ve never felt that before.”

The good news for Corral is he has gone to a team where he could plausibly start as a rookie. The team has suggested that Sam Darnold will get the first shot at the role, but he failed to impress with Carolina last season. There have also been rumors linking the Panthers to other veteran quarterbacks.

Corral’s response to his draft slide was certainly different than that of another quarterback in a similar situation. If the former Ole Miss quarterback improves as a result, by all means, it makes for a good motivational tactic.