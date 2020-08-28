Matt Forte hits back on Brian Urlacher over thoughts on NBA protests

The Chicago Bears quickly distanced themselves from Brian Urlacher’s thoughts on NBA protests this week, and former running back Matt Forte took things a step further after the team released a statement.

Urlacher said he was confused by NBA players choosing to postpone games over the Jacob Blake shooting when athletes have played in the face of adversity so many times. The legendary linebacker also indicated he does not believe Blake is worthy of martyrdom. Forte took to Twitter to criticize Urlacher and call his remarks “full of pride and ignorance.”

“The comment (Urlacher) posted is void of empathy, compassion, wisdom and coherence. But full of pride and ignorance!” Forte wrote. “I pray for those who have been blinded by their wealth, privilege and earthly fame that breeds arrogance in their hearts. And those who refuse to acknowledge racism and injustice but instead choose to place their energy into justifying it by quickly judging the victim’s life as if they themselves are more valuable because their sins are different or weren’t caught by man.”

Forte and Urlacher played together in Chicago from 2008 to 2012.

The Bears said on social media Thursday that Urlacher’s views on NBA protests in no way represent the organization’s.

Urlacher, 42, played in the NFL for 13 seasons. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018. He has long been vocal in wanting to be able to say whatever he wants.