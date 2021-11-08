Matt LaFleur covers for Jordan Love after Packers loss

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love struggled in Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, but coach Matt LaFleur is not pointing a finger at him.

LaFleur put Sunday’s 13-7 loss on himself, suggesting he failed to call the right plays for Love and didn’t give the quarterback a chance to succeed.

Asked Matt LaFleur if he needed Jordan Love to just make more plays vs. Chiefs. LaFleur says he called too many longer-developing plays against zero blitz that made things difficult for Jordan Love. “It’s kind of hard to throw from your back.” — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) November 8, 2021

LaFleur is understandably covering for his quarterback, who struggled against Kansas City. Love went just 19-for-34 for 190 yards with a touchdown and an interception. When you consider how much the Chiefs have struggled defensively at times this season, that’s particularly bad.

Kansas City often sought to put pressure on Love and it largely worked, as the quarterback never looked comfortable. LaFleur alludes to that by bemoaning his lack of quick playcalls. A few more runs or quick playaction passes may have forced the Chiefs to think twice about blitzing like they did.

LaFleur has other issues to worry about as well. Fortunately for him, Aaron Rodgers should be back next week.