Matt LaFleur reveals how much work Jordan Love needs at QB

In case there were any doubts, Jordan Love doesn’t sound anywhere close to being ready to start for the Green Bay Packers.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur praised the rookie quarterback on Saturday, but made it very clear that Love has a long way to go before he’s ready to be an NFL starter, stating that there’s “a lot to clean up.”

1/ .@packers HC Matt LaFleur on impressions of QB Jordan Love so far: “He’s very natural. There’s a lot to clean up right now. He’s a young quarterback that is learning a new system, and just how specific we are with the footwork. I think that takes time. But I am pleased at… — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) August 15, 2020

1/ how he attacks it on a daily basis. I think he’s a really intelligent kid. And he’s very athletic. So, I think it’s a matter of time before he can pick up the mechanics. But, our challenge to him each and everyday, is just you gotta get that 1% better.” — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) August 15, 2020

The Packers have clearly drafted Love to develop him for a few years, just as they did 15 years ago with Aaron Rodgers. With that in mind, it sounds like LaFleur is telling the truth about wanting to keep Rodgers for years to come.

Rodgers, on the other hand, has suggested that he thinks he’ll ultimately be forced out of Green Bay. It likely depends on how well Love develops, and how quickly he does it.