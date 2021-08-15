Matt LaFleur takes funny shot at brother Mike over Zach Wilson

Matt LaFleur is not afraid to take part in a bit of sibling rivalry with his brother Mike, especially when it comes to football.

The Green Bay Packers, coached by Matt, are set to take part in joint practices this week with the New York Jets, where LaFleur’s brother Mike is offensive coordinator. When Matt LaFleur was asked about the potential of Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, he couldn’t resist taking a shot at his brother.

Matt LaFleur on No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson, who’s coming to Green Bay for joint practices this week: “He’s gotta make sure he gets the proper coaching up there. That’s the one thing I question.” pic.twitter.com/hAmLKiZDI7 — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 15, 2021

It’s not just the LaFleur brothers in play here. Matt LaFleur and Jets coach Robert Saleh are very close. The two met as graduate assistants at Central Michigan and developed a friendship that even involved LaFleur being the best man at Saleh’s wedding. That just makes the comment even funnier.

LaFleur was on the receiving end of a shot from another coach he knows earlier this week. Clearly, he’s not going to be caught flat-footed in this humorous war of words.