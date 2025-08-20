Larry Brown Sports

Matt Leinart was brutally roasted after his son asked Amazon Alexa about former QB

Matt Leinart at a press conference
Nov 29, 2021; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Matt Leinart attends a press conference to introduce Riley as Southern California Trojans head coach at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Leinart has two young sons who are getting to the age where they might want to learn more about their father, but the former star quarterback should probably avoid having them ask Amazon Alexa for information on him.

Leinart shared a video on social media Tuesday that showed his 5-year-old son asking Alexa, which is Amazon’s virtual assistant device, a simple question: “Who’s Matt Leinart?” The device responded with a brief summary of Leinart’s career that quickly turned from flattering to insulting.

“Matt Leinart was a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback at USC and a top-10 NFL Draft pick, but his pro career didn’t amount to much,” the device responded.

To be fair, that is an accurate assessment of Leinart’s career. He was a star at USC before being drafted 10th overall by the Arizona Cardinals in 2006. Leinart started as a rookie and struggled, throwing for 2,547 yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He went on to have brief stints with the Houston Texans, Oakland Raiders and Buffalo Bills, but he was mostly a backup. Leinart was a massive bust by almost any metric.

Of course, Leinart is still very successful and now works as a college football analyst for FOX. His kids have plenty to be proud of, even if Alexa’s summary was a bit cold.

