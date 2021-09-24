 Skip to main content
Friday, September 24, 2021

Matt Nagy gets roasted for latest comment about Justin Fields

September 24, 2021
by Grey Papke

Matt Nagy

Chicago Bears fans have been clamoring to see Justin Fields at quarterback for some time now. That’s part of why head coach Matt Nagy’s latest comment only has them more frustrated.

Fields will start Sunday against the Cleveland Browns with starter Andy Dalton sidelined with a knee injury. On Friday, Nagy admitted the Bears are learning new things about Fields as he gets more starting reps.

Nagy’s revelation was enough to make some facepalm. After all, the Bears could have seen more of this from Fields had they given him more of a chance early on. Some took it as a subtle admission from Nagy that the Bears had screwed up not making Fields the starter in the first place.

Most were just frustrated, considering Bears fans have been clamoring for Fields for weeks with the firm belief that he was a better option than Dalton.

In the end, it seems obvious what’s gone on here. The Bears signed Dalton before it became apparent they’d have the chance to draft Fields. Once they did so, they stood by Dalton to do right by him, even though the questions got more awkward as Dalton struggled and Fields excelled. Those questions will linger, though if Fields shows himself worthy of keeping the job, the Bears will probably find a way to leave him as starter.

