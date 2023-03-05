Report: Matt Patricia could land coaching role with NFC contender

Matt Patricia continues to be linked with coaching jobs away from the New England Patriots, with a particularly interesting rumor surfacing Sunday.

Patricia is being looked at for a possible coaching role with the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald. Patricia would likely take on the role of linebackers coach.

I’m hearing that Matt Patricia has a shot to land with the Philadelphia Eagles on the defensive staff, presumably as a linebackers coach. — Karen Guregian (@kguregian) March 5, 2023

Patricia essentially served as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator last season, an odd fit for a coach with a defensive background. A role coaching linebackers would presumably suit him better, and another team has given him consideration for the same job as well.

If Patricia were to land with the Eagles, he would have to work around cornerback Darius Slay, who has been vocal in his dislike of Patricia since the two were with the Detroit Lions.