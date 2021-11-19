Matt Rhule has interesting quote about Cam Newton starting for Panthers

Cam Newton officially has his old starting job back, but that does not mean he is going to be the only quarterback the Carolina Panthers use in Week 11.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters on Friday that Newton will start Sunday’s game against Washington. He specified that Newton will “take the first play.”

Panthers HC Matt Rhule says Cam Newton will start Sunday vs. WFT. “Cam will take the first play,” Rhule says. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) November 19, 2021

Rhule’s message seemed pretty clear. Newton didn’t start in last week’s win over the Arizona Cardinals, but he played a big role. The Panthers used him in goal line packages right off the bat and he rushed for a score and threw for another.

Newton will likely be even more involved on Sunday, but Rhule seemed to hint that they will still use PJ Walker in some capacity.

Though Newton may not be the MVP-caliber player he was in his first stint with Carolina, he proved in his first game back that he is still a leader. We’re not surprised he has already been given the starting job.

Photo: Aug 22, 2019; Foxborough, MA, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) warms up prior to the start of a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports