Report: Matt Ryan could have surprising suitor

March 6, 2023
by Grey Papke
Matt Ryan warms up before a game

Oct 16, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) warms up before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Ryan’s NFL career looked to be over after his underwhelming stint with the Indianapolis Colts in 2022, but he may have the chance to play one more season with a contender.

The San Francisco 49ers are looking for veteran insurance at the quarterback position, and Ryan could be an option, according to Michael Silver of Bally Sports. Jacoby Brissett and Andy Dalton are also listed as potential targets.

None of these options are long-term starters. However, with Trey Lance working his way back from an ACL tear and Brock Purdy undergoing offseason elbow surgery, the 49ers need an insurance option to make sure they are not scrambling for quarterback help at the start of the season.

Ryan was Kyle Shanahan’s quarterback in Atlanta, so there is history here. If Ryan wants to keep playing, this is probably the best situation he could hope for. He could, however, have another opportunity that he wants to pursue more.

Ryan threw for just 3,057 yards with 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions last season with the Colts.

