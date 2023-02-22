Matt Ryan reportedly eyeing a career change

Matt Ryan’s days as a starting quarterback in the NFL have likely come to an end, and the veteran may be thinking about a career change.

Ryan is “very interested” in pursuing a broadcasting gig when his playing days are over, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. The former NFL MVP remains under contract with the Indianapolis Colts through next season, but there is a chance Ryan could retire in the coming weeks.

As Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk notes, Ryan’s contract situation might complicate his plans. The 37-year-old would forfeit his $12 million in guaranteed salary for 2023 if he retired. The Colts are almost certainly planning to cut Ryan before March 17, which is when he is scheduled to earn a $10 million roster bonus and another roughly $7 million in guaranteed salary.

Ryan’s $12 million guarantee contains offset language. He would have to prove he is making an effort to continue playing in the NFL in order to earn it. If the Colts cut Ryan and the quarterback only pursues broadcasting opportunities, the team could argue that Ryan is effectively retiring and is not entitled to any of his remaining guaranteed salary.

It is unclear what type of role Ryan would be seeking with a network. There are currently no spots available with No. 1 broadcast teams at FOX, CBS, ESPN, NBC or Amazon. Ryan could potentially land a low-level analyst gig with FOX or CBS, but, again, he might have to forfeit $13 million to do so.

Ryan threw for just 3,057 yards with 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions last season. The Colts have made it clear that they have big plans for the QB position, and Ryan is not part of them.