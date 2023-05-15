Matt Ryan announces big career news with interesting caveat

Matt Ryan is making a career change, but the veteran quarterback may not want it to be permanent.

Ryan announced on Monday morning that he has joined CBS as an NFL analyst. He made sure to note in his tweet that the announcement was “not a retirement post.”

Excited to join the @NFLonCBS family! Looking forward to breaking down the game this season. P.S. – this is not a retirement post pic.twitter.com/4fCTVpFxK0 — Matt Ryan (@M_Ryan02) May 15, 2023

CBS said in a press release that Ryan will serve as both a studio analyst and game analyst across all platforms.

Ryan is technically still a free agent, which is likely why he specified that he was not announcing his retirement. The 37-year-old seems like he is still open to playing if the right opportunity came along.

Ryan threw for just 3,057 yards with 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions last season with the Indianapolis Colts. He was released back in March, and the Colts drafted Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick.

There was talk of one NFC team having interest in Ryan earlier this offseason, but that is no longer on the table. Ryan likely has a clause in his CBS contract that would allow him to return to playing in the NFL at any time.