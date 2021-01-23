Report: Matthew Judon has huge asking price in free agency

The Baltimore Ravens are going to have a tough time retaining linebacker Matthew Judon unless he drops his reported demands significantly.

Judon is set to be an unrestricted free agent after playing 2020 on the franchise tag. He won’t come cheap, either. According to Jamison Hensley of ESPN, Judon wants a contract worth $20 million per year on the open market.

The Ravens would have a very tough time retaining Judon at that price even if they wanted to. As it stands, they have about $20 million in cap room to use for 2021.

Judon has been a consistent contributor in his five seasons with the Ravens. His 2020 wasn’t quite as good as his 2019, but he still collected six sacks and 21 quarterback hits, as well as a Pro Bowl selection. He will rank as one of the top names on the market if and when he gets there.

One thing is for sure: Judon would be able to nab a lot of Taco Bell for $20 million.