NFL considering radical onside kick alternative

The NFL introduced significant changes to its kickoff play at the start of the 2024 season, and one of the next steps could be a radical alternative to the onside kick.

A rule change proposal was submitted in 2020 that called for giving teams the option of converting a 4th-and-15 to maintain possession after a score rather than attempting an onside kick. While there was said to be some support for the idea, it was ultimately tabled and did not go to a vote.

On Sunday, NFL Competition Committee chairman Rich McKay told reporters that the onside kick alternative will be discussed again this offseason. Implementing either a 4th-and-15 or 4th-and-20 play is one idea. Special teams coaches are also planning to look into modifications to onside kick alignments that would increase the chance of a recovery.

With the new kickoff rules, teams now have to declare when they are attempting an onside kick so the defense can line up accordingly. Onside kick attempts are also only allowed in the fourth quarter by the losing team.

The onside kick success rate was lower than 7% this season, which has led to many feeling like the play is completely dead.

The NFL is expected to make more tweaks to the kickoff play in the coming years. At some point, the onside kick will likely be addressed.

It is unclear whether owners would approve a 4th-and-15 play as an alternative to the onside kick, as that would be much easier to convert. That could completely change the outcome of certain games, though it would certainly create more excitement.

We know of at least one star quarterback who seems to be in favor of the change.