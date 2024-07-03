Matthew Judon drops big hint about his contract situation with Patriots

New England Patriots pass rusher Matthew Judon does not seem to think he has much of a future with the team, at least based on his social media posts on Wednesday.

Judon has one year left on his current contract, which he reworked last offseason. He and the Patriots do not appear to have made much progress on a new deal, however. One social media user called on the Patriots to give Judon a new contract, but Judon responded to the post by casting some doubt on that.

Ion think that’s about to happen — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) July 3, 2024

“Ion (sic) think that’s about to happen,” Judon wrote.

About two hours later, Judon added another cryptic post that seemed to indicate that he sees himself heading out soon.

Judon had a pair of outstanding seasons with the Patriots in 2021 and 2022, collecting a total of 28 sacks over two years. Injuries limited him to four games and four sacks last season,

Last year, Judon played hardball with the Patriots over his contract during preseason. It remains to be seen if he might try the same tactic this year.