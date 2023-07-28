Patriots star unhappy with contract situation?

New England Patriots pass-rusher Matthew Judon has not been on the field for a large portion of the start of training camp, and that may have something to do with his contract situation.

Judon would like a raise, according to Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston. While the 30-year-old is said to have an “amicable relationship” with the Patriots, he reportedly feels he is underpaid relative to his peers and would like to change that.

Matthew Judon hasn’t participated much in practice beyond conditioning work the last two days. Bears watching. It’s my understanding that, while Judon and the team maintain an amicable relationship, he’d like his contract adjusted. His contract’s AAV is 20th among edge rushers. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) July 28, 2023

Judon signed a 4-year, $56 million deal with the Patriots prior to the 2021 season. The free-agent signing was one of the best of the Bill Belichick era, as Judon has been a force in New England. He had 12.5 sacks in 2021 and 15.5 sacks to go along with 2 forced fumbles last season. Judon made the Pro Bowl both years and has made four straight dating back to his time with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Patriots have $13 million in salary cap space, according to Spotrac. They could restructure Judon’s deal in a way that would give him a raise, more guaranteed money and free up some cap space. Whether or not they will do it remains to be seen, but Belichick probably wants to keep his best defensive player happy.