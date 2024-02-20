Patriots legend announces his retirement

One of the most beloved players in New England Patriots history has called it a career.

Matthew Slater issued a lengthy statement through the Patriots on Tuesday announcing his retirement. The longtime team captain thanked everyone who had an impact on his 16-year NFL career. Slater dedicated a large portion of the statement to Bill Belichick and said the former Patriots coach “kept me around when many would not have.”

You can read the full message below:

A message from Matthew Slater. pic.twitter.com/diVYMtAapu — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 20, 2024

The Patriots took Slater in the fifth round of the 2008 NFL Draft. The former UCLA wide receiver then went on to become one of the best special teams players in league history. Slater made the Pro Bowl 10 times and was named a First-team All-Pro five times. He won three Super Bowls with New England.

Belichick said last offseason that he believes he has coached the best offensive player of all time in Tom Brady, defensive player in former New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor, and special teamer in Slater.

In addition to his outstanding special teams work, Slater was also a locker room leader for the Patriots. He led the team’s postgame huddles even when Brady was still in New England. Finding a way to replace him will be one of many challenges for new Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo.