Matthew Stafford could request trade if Lions want to rebuild?

There has been a lot of talk about the Detroit Lions potentially trading Matthew Stafford this offseason, and his health and salary are viewed as the two biggest reasons the team might move on. Of course, it’s also possible that Stafford could be the one who wants out.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said during an appearance on 104.3 The Fan in Denver on Thursday that the Lions remain open to the idea of trading Stafford, though it depends on who they hire as their next head coach and general manager. Schefter also said that Stafford has no interest in being part of a rebuild, so he may not want to remain in Detroit.

“Knowing what I know, I don’t think he’s gonna have the stomach to go through another rebuilding job,” Schefter said. “He might want to go on to play for a team that is ready to win right now or closer to winning than (the Lions) would appear to be.”

Stafford refused to commit to the Lions long-term recently when discussing his future with the franchise. He has two years left on his contract and a cap hit of just under $35 million next year and just under $28 million the following season. The 32-year-old has dealt with multiple injuries over the past few years, though he has showed toughness by playing through many of them.

The Lions haven’t been able to win consistently with Stafford, but he has thrown for 3,522 yards, 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. There would likely be plenty of trade interest in him if Detroit wants to move him.

You can hear Schefter’s full comments below: