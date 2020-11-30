Matthew Stafford refuses to commit to future with Lions

There have been some on-and-off rumors in the last several years about Matthew Stafford potentially seeking an exit from the Detroit Lions. On Monday, Stafford kickstarted that speculation once again.

Two days after the Lions fired their head coach and general manager, starting themselves on another organizational rebuild, Stafford spoke about his future with the organization. Stafford notably declined to commit long-term.

“I’ll figure that out and talk about that later on,” Stafford said, via Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network.

Stafford turns 33 in February. Were he to remain with the Lions, he would be playing under his fourth head coach since being drafted first overall in 2009. The team is not close to contention, and the reality is he’s moving into the back end of his career. If he wants to contend for a championship, he may have no choice but to move on.

There were a lot of stories like this last offseason. It’s safe to say there may be another round of them coming up once the Lions play out the rest of their regular season.