Sunday, December 19, 2021

Matthew Stafford cracks joke about Rams’ offensive line issues

December 19, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Matthew Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams may have to overcome some significant offensive line challenges for their game against the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday, but Matthew Stafford doesn’t seem all that concerned.

The Rams have several players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Right tackle Joseph Noteboom was added to it on Saturday. Noteboom is typically a backup, but he started in place of Rob Havenstein in Week 14, as Havenstein has also been on the COVID list. That means the Rams may be down to a third-string right tackle on Tuesday. Stafford joked with reporters that he doesn’t care who has to play right tackle, as long as it’s not him.

That’s a good way of looking at it. Offensive line depth is obviously a major issue for L.A. at the moment, especially since Stafford has battled numerous injuries this season. He has looked plenty healthy over the past two games, however, as he threw for 582 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions combined in wins over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Arizona Cardinals.

Several teams are dealing with COVID issues this week, which is why the NFL postponed three games. Hopefully that allows the Rams enough time to get some of their starters back.

