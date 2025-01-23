Sean McVay sends clear message about Matthew Stafford’s future

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay sent a clear message to quarterback Matthew Stafford as Stafford ponders his NFL future.

McVay made clear Thursday that he is eager to have Stafford back in the fold for the 2025 season. However, the coach wants a fairly quick resolution to Stafford’s situation so the team can have clarity moving forward. He also wants to avoid a repeat of last offseason, when Stafford’s contract situation lingered up to the start of training camp.

“We don’t want to have that go on again,” McVay said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN. “I don’t think that’s good for anybody. I think sooner than later, being able to get that clarity. Understanding clear, open and honest communication.

“I think there’s a lot of love coming from our part. I think there’s a lot of appreciation coming from his part as well. And I think a lot sooner than later is an ideal scenario.”

Trade rumors regarding Stafford have never completely gone away, though the Rams are often quick to deny them. Stafford was not totally committed to returning next year after the team’s playoff loss, though he did sound like he is leaning toward returning.

The Rams will need a quarterback if Stafford does not return. They will want to know as quickly as possible whether that is something they will have to address or not.

In his 16th NFL season, Stafford threw for 3,762 yards with 20 touchdowns and 8 interceptions across 16 games.