Matthew Stafford has interesting 4-word answer about his future

Matthew Stafford became the center of attention in the Los Angeles Rams’ locker room Sunday after the team fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Divisional Round.

Stafford’s Rams lost to the Eagles in a 28-22 affair at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. Once the result was final, reporters and fans alike wanted to know if Stafford had just played in his last game.

When asked after the contest about his NFL future, Stafford said he would “take some time to think about it.” A reporter then followed up by asking if Stafford felt he had “good football” left in him.

“Sure feels like it,” said Stafford with a subtle grin.

Matthew Stafford could have just played his last game with the Rams. He says he still has some football in him as he talks about the team’s comeback falling short in their 28-22 loss to the Eagles pic.twitter.com/faqWuEw9oc — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) January 19, 2025

While Stafford would not directly confirm his intent on returning next season, the 36-year-old did not sound like a man ready to hang up his cleats just yet.

Stafford went 26/44 for 324 yards with 2 touchdowns in the Rams’ loss to the Eagles. In the game’s final minutes, Stafford led the Rams to the red zone with a chance at a go-ahead TD. But Stafford got manhandled by Eagles tackle Jalen Carter on LA’s final series, preventing the Rams from scoring.

In his 16th NFL season, Stafford threw for 3,762 yards with 20 touchdowns and 8 interceptions across 16 games.