Matthew Stafford had great gift for fan who sold his jersey for Lions tickets

Matthew Stafford knows how to reward his loyal fans.

Bryson Machonga, a longtime Stafford and Detroit Lions supporter, made headlines earlier this month for selling his autographed Stafford jersey to buy Lions playoff tickets. Machonga wanted to create a lasting memory by attending the Lions’ postseason matchup against the Washington Commanders with his eldest daughter.

While the Lions were upset 45-31 in the Divisional Round clash, Machonga’s story did have a happy ending. According to an article published by the Detroit Free Press, a Rams employee reached out to Machonga to inform him that Stafford wanted to send over a replacement jersey.

Machonga was reportedly skeptical at first, believing it to be a scam. But he was ecstatic once he realized it was all real.

“I was over the moon,” Machonga told the Detroit Free Press’ Dave Boucher. “Disbelief at the start. But then it just turned into resounding joy, excitement.

“It just reconfirmed who Matthew Stafford is. He had no reason to go about doing this. He had no gain. He’s not our quarterback anymore … he went out of his way in a playoff week.”

The jersey Machonga received was a game-worn uniform from 2014 season, the Lions’ best year with Stafford as their QB. The jersey was signed with an inscription, “To Bryson — Thanks for all the support!”

Machonga owned the first jersey he had sold for over a decade. There’s a good chance he and his daughter will hold onto the new one for much longer than that.

