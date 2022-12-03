Matthew Stafford likely out for rest of season

The Los Angeles Rams have made their decision on the status of quarterback Matthew Stafford.

The Rams placed Stafford on injured reserve Saturday, effectively ending his season. Stafford would be eligible to return in Week 17, but it would not be logical for the franchise to actually play him in their final two games with the team all but eliminated from playoff contention.

The Rams had been hinting at this outcome, so it is not a total surprise. Stafford has dealt with concussion issues in recent weeks, though it is a neck issue that is apparently the primary concern right now. Either way, the Rams have little reason to expose Stafford to more hits with the team sitting at 3-8 and not playing well on offense to begin with.

Stafford has thrown for just 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in nine games this season. The entire campaign has been a disappointment for the reigning Super Bowl champions, with Stafford among the most disappointing players in the league in 2022.