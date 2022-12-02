 Skip to main content
Rams offer telling update on Matthew Stafford injury

December 2, 2022
by Grey Papke
Matthew Stafford in a hat

Dec 13, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams are still leaving the door open for Matthew Stafford to return this season, but that possibility certainly seems to be growing more unlikely.

Rams coach Sean McVay said Friday that Stafford has cleared concussion protocol, but that the quarterback remains out with a neck issue. The coach added that Stafford’s neck injury is still under investigation, but the organization does not believe it to be chronic.

The Rams will not shut the door on a Stafford return, but with the context of the updates on this injury, there is not a lot of reason to bring him back. That is particularly true with the Rams sitting at 3-8 and all but certain to miss the playoffs.

Stafford has been plagued by injury for much of the season and it has showed in his performance. The 34-year-old has just ten touchdowns compared to eight interceptions, and the Rams were an underwhelming 3-6 in his starts. They might as well let him try to get healthy and rest for the remainder of the year.

