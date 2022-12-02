Rams offer telling update on Matthew Stafford injury

The Los Angeles Rams are still leaving the door open for Matthew Stafford to return this season, but that possibility certainly seems to be growing more unlikely.

Rams coach Sean McVay said Friday that Stafford has cleared concussion protocol, but that the quarterback remains out with a neck issue. The coach added that Stafford’s neck injury is still under investigation, but the organization does not believe it to be chronic.

Matthew Stafford still dealing with neck injury.

Sean McVay says they're still "gathering information" about it, hasn't received any info indicating that it'll be a long-term or chronic issue, and still doesn't rule out shutting Stafford down for the year. https://t.co/MMRY0DgZwc — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) December 2, 2022

The Rams will not shut the door on a Stafford return, but with the context of the updates on this injury, there is not a lot of reason to bring him back. That is particularly true with the Rams sitting at 3-8 and all but certain to miss the playoffs.

Stafford has been plagued by injury for much of the season and it has showed in his performance. The 34-year-old has just ten touchdowns compared to eight interceptions, and the Rams were an underwhelming 3-6 in his starts. They might as well let him try to get healthy and rest for the remainder of the year.