Matthew Stafford reveals how much longer he wants to keep playing

Matthew Stafford turned 36 in February and has had to battle some injuries over the past few seasons. The question about when he might retire has started to follow him as a result, but the Los Angeles Rams quarterback still wants to hold on for a few more years.

In an appearance on the “Pardon My Take” podcast, Stafford said he would ideally like to play three or four more seasons before hanging it up. He also admitted that there is an element of taking things year-by-year so he can be certain of his health.

“I appreciate this game,” Stafford said. “It’s given me a ton. I hope I got three or four [seasons] left in me. We’ll see. Every year’s a new year. But I do feel good.”

Stafford said late last season that he does not want to simply play “until the wheels completely fall off,” but that he still enjoys it to much to consider quitting as long as he feels healthy enough to play. By all accounts, the veteran quarterback is entering the 2024 season without any injury concerns, which bodes well for him for 2024. He also reworked his contract recently, though it does not necessarily guarantee his long-term future with the Rams.

Stafford stayed mostly healthy in 2023, playing in 15 games and throwing for 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

H/T CBS Sports