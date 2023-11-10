Matthew Stafford addresses talk of potential retirement

Injuries have piled up for Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford in recent years, sparking speculation that the 35-year-old could be nearing the end of his NFL career. For now, however, Stafford is not thinking about it.

Stafford said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Friday that he simply enjoys playing, and the camaraderie that comes with it, too much to walk away as long as he can still play.

Rams’ QB Matthew Stafford said he is not thinking about leaving the NFL anytime soon. 📹 @PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/1fMJ3VLrQP — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 10, 2023

“I don’t think I’ll go until the wheels completely fall off. They’re wobbling a little bit right now as we speak,” Stafford joked. “I love playing this game. I love competing. I love being in the locker room with the guys. I’ll never get that again, so I want to make sure I get as many opportunities to do that as I can. I love this team, I love the city. It’s been a blast. Obviously, had a bunch of success in our first year, and trying to duplicate that either this year, next year, whenever it is. I enjoy playing too much to hang it up.”

The questions about Stafford are fair considering his age and injury history. The Rams themselves may have even had them in light of offseason trade rumors, though the organization denied that it was a consideration. Still, it did not help that one offseason detail made Stafford sound downright old.

Stafford missed the Rams’ last game with a right thumb injury, but has been otherwise healthy this year. In eight games, he has thrown for 2,070 yards with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions.