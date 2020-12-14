Matthew Stafford leaves game late with rib injury

The Detroit Lions lost their starting quarterback late in Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

Matthew Stafford suffered a rib injury in the fourth quarter with Detroit trailing. He was seen going to the locker room, and was deemed questionable to return.

The Lions’ late comeback attempt essentially told us where Stafford was physically. Backup Chase Daniel replaced him with roughly three minutes to go, and Stafford was seen on the sideline without his helmet.

Stafford is one of the most famously tough quarterbacks in the league. After all, he’s been playing with this injury for the last month. The fact that he’s not in a close game late in the fourth quarter indicates that he’s obviously dealing with something that is, at the least, very painful.