Report: Matthew Stafford has partial tear in thumb ligament

Matthew Stafford is dealing with a thumb injury.

The Detroit Lions quarterback has a partial tear in a ligament in his throwing hand, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday.

Tests revealed #Lions QB Matthew Stafford has a partial tear in a ligament in the thumb on his throwing hand, per sources. They’ll take the week to see how he throws the ball. But Stafford is tough as they come and the expectation is he starts Sunday against the #Panthers. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 17, 2020

The Lions still expect that Stafford will start on Sunday.

The 32-year-old quarterback threw for 276 yards and three touchdowns in Detroit’s Week 10 win over Washington. He dealt with a neck issue last week following a hit he took in Week 9 against Minnesota.

Through nine games this season, Stafford has passed for 2,403 yards and 17 touchdowns.