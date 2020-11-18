 Skip to main content
Report: Matthew Stafford has partial tear in thumb ligament

November 17, 2020
by Larry Brown

Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford is dealing with a thumb injury.

The Detroit Lions quarterback has a partial tear in a ligament in his throwing hand, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday.

The Lions still expect that Stafford will start on Sunday.

The 32-year-old quarterback threw for 276 yards and three touchdowns in Detroit’s Week 10 win over Washington. He dealt with a neck issue last week following a hit he took in Week 9 against Minnesota.

Through nine games this season, Stafford has passed for 2,403 yards and 17 touchdowns.

