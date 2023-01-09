Matthew Stafford responds to rumors that Sean McVay won’t return to Rams

The Los Angeles Rams could face some significant impacts if coach Sean McVay decides to step aside, as he has hinted he might. That could include some players who might not be as interested in playing for another coach, or on a team that may be faced with a difficult rebuild.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford is thought to be one of those players. However, Stafford made clear Monday that he has no intention of retiring or leaving the Rams even if McVay does not return. Stafford told reporters he fully intends to play for the Rams in 2023 no matter who the coach is.

Matthew Stafford confirms he’s coming back for 2023, and he anticipates a healthy offseason: “I feel really good about where I’m at.” Sean McVay’s decision on his future won’t impact Stafford, he says. Stafford is coming back to the Rams either way. pic.twitter.com/qQXvRGMz7Q — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) January 9, 2023

Stafford turns 35 in February and has a history of injuries, including a spinal cord issue that prematurely ended his 2022 season. Despite that, he has consistently shut down the idea of retirement. The question after that was whether he would want to play in Los Angeles for someone other than McVay, but he seems comfortable with the idea.

There has been increasing speculation that McVay may walk away after a 5-12 season and try his hand at broadcasting. McVay himself has not exactly shut down that talk, making for an uncertain start to the offseason for Los Angeles.