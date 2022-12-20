Matthew Stafford responds to retirement talk

Matthew Stafford has dealt with a number of injuries throughout his career, and some have wondered if he could ponder retirement in the wake of the latest. The star quarterback insists he is not going anywhere.

The Los Angeles Rams placed Stafford on injured reserve earlier this month. The move came after he landed in concussion protocol twice in a three-week span. Stafford was then diagnosed with what the Rams described as a spinal cord contusion.

Stafford made an appearance on the latest episode of his wife Kelly’s “The Morning After” podcast. Kelly said a lot of people have asked her if Matthew is retiring, so she wanted to ask him publicly even though she knew the answer. Stafford seemed almost offended by the idea.

Here it is from Matthew himself on retirement: pic.twitter.com/S3hUsHlArR — HoldenCantor (@HoldenCantor) December 20, 2022

Dr. David J. Chao, an orthopedic team surgeon and former NFL team doctor, explained recently why Stafford’s spinal cord injury could be career-threatening. It does not sound like Stafford shares those concerns, at least at the moment.

Stafford will turn 35 in February. He led the Rams to a Super Bowl win last year, so it would not exactly be a shock if he decided his body had taken enough of a beating. Kelly has openly said it is hard for her to watch her husband continue to put his body on the line, but Stafford clearly believes he has more to accomplish in the NFL.