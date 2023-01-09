 Skip to main content
Sean McVay offers cryptic quote about future with Rams

January 8, 2023
by Grey Papke
Sean McVay smiles

Aug 19, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay on the Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football set before the game against the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Retirement rumors have ramped up around Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay this past week, and he did nothing to quiet them after the team’s season finale on Sunday.

Multiple reports have suggested that McVay will consider his coaching future now that the Rams finished a disappointing 5-12 season. Naturally, the question came up at his postgame press conference after the team’s 19-16 overtime loss to Seattle, and his response was very cryptic.

“I’m here right here right now, and we’ll deal with that stuff at a later time,” McVay said.

That is not exactly a strong indication of a return. It fits with one report suggesting that McVay has already made up his mind, and that some in the organization would be surprised to see him back.

This marks the second consecutive offseason that has seen McVay linked to retirement rumors, possibly to go into broadcasting. He sounds even less sure about coming back than he did earlier in the week, so this certainly bears watching as the offseason gets underway for the Rams.

Sean McVay
