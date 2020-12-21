Matthew Stafford has great explanation for playing through brutal injuries

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has proven himself to be one of the toughest players in the NFL, and many have wondered why he continues to play through pain even when his team is out of contention. Following Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans, the veteran provided a great explanation.

Stafford played through torn rib cartilage and a broken thumb on his throwing hand against Tennessee. He was benched late in the game likely due to the lopsided score and his injuries. When asked if he considering sitting, Stafford says he owes it to his teammates to suit up as long as he’s physically capable.

The Lions have never won a playoff game with Stafford as their quarterback, but that mentality helps explain why he has stuck around so long. The 32-year-old has played through a number of ailments that would have been enough to send most of his peers to the bench.

Stafford will almost certainly be the subject of trade rumors this season, both because of his health and $35 million salary cap hit for 2021. There has even been speculation that he could ask Detroit to move him, and his toughness is one of the reasons plenty of teams would be interested.

Photo: A Healthier Michigan/Flickr via cc-by-sa 2.0