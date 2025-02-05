Reporter names 1 star QB who could become available via trade

A handful of NFL teams are in need of a new starting quarterback heading into 2025, and one of the top players at the position could potentially become available.

During a Tuesday appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show,” Albert Breer of The MMQB said he is surprised that so few people have been talking about the possibility of Matthew Stafford being traded. Stafford has reportedly informed the Los Angeles Rams that he intends to play next season, but what if the two sides cannot reach an agreement on a restructured contract?

As Breer noted, Stafford signed a restructured deal with the Rams ahead of the 2024 season that moved some guaranteed money forward. He has no guaranteed money remaining on his contract and is set to make just $23 million in 2025.

Breer thinks the situation could make Stafford a prime trade candidate for a team like the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“No one’s talking about the Matthew Stafford thing. I don’t understand it,” Breer said. “I don’t understand why nobody’s talking about the idea that Stafford could be available, and if you’re another team you’re probably calling the Rams. …

“… What if Matthew Stafford wants a market correction and says, what is it, seven or eight guys are making over $50 million? I want $50 million. There’s just a lot of stuff there where if I’m another team I’m making that call.”

Stafford will turn 37 next month, but he insists he feels healthy and has no reason to retire after 16 seasons. He was solid again this season, completing 65.8 percent of his passes for 3,762 yards and 20 touchdowns. Stafford led the Rams to the playoffs for the third time in his four years with the team.

There have been rumors for the last year or so that Stafford could be traded. Rams head coach Sean McVay recently said he wants to have a quick resolution with Stafford this offseason and not have a contract dispute drag out like it did a year ago.

If there is a difference of opinion between Stafford and the Rams regarding the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback’s worth, a trade is hardly out of the question.