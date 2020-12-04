Matthew Stafford has decent chance of being traded?

Matthew Stafford has been with the Detroit Lions ever since being drafted No. 1 overall by them in 2009. But his time with the team could be winding down.

The Lions are making big changes to their organization once again, including firing their head coach and general manager. When talking about his future with the team recently, Stafford refused to commit long term.

Is it actually possible that Stafford gets traded? One reporter thinks so.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was interviewed by 104.3 The Fan in Denver’s Mark Schlereth and Mike Evans Thursday. He was asked (around 9:30 mark) about the chances that Stafford gets traded.

“I think probably pretty decent. I think that that’s definitely within the realm of possibility,” Schefter answered

Stafford has two years left under contract. He has a cap hit of just under $35 million next year and just under $28 million the following season.

The 32-year-old has passed for 2,876 yards, 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He would likely generate interest if he became available via trade.

Photo: Flickr/A Healthier Michigan via CC-BY-SA 2.0

H/T NFL Reddit