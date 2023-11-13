Matthew Stafford’s status for Week 11 revealed

The Los Angeles Rams expect to have Matthew Stafford back for their Week 11 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Rams head coach Sean McVay on Monday said that Stafford, who suffered a thumb injury on Oct. 29, was able to take part in throwing drills during practice. The team is preparing for Stafford to start on Sunday.

Sean McVay said he's expecting QB Matthew Stafford to play Sunday against the Seahawks. McVay said Stafford was able to throw the ball during individual drills during practice today. — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) November 13, 2023

Stafford suffered a sprained UCL in his right thumb during his Rams’ ugly 43-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8. There was initially some talk that he might be placed on injured reserve, but the Rams did not need to go that route. Brett Rypien then started over Stafford in Week 9 and the Rams had a bye in Week 10.

Apparently that was enough time for Stafford to recover. The Rams brought in a veteran insurance policy for Stafford this week, but the 35-year-old should be good to go barring a setback.