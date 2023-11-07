Carson Wentz signs with NFC team

Carson Wentz has finally found a landing spot.

Wentz has signed with the Los Angeles Rams to serve as the backup to Matthew Stafford, according to multiple reports. The Rams cut quarterback Dresser Wynn to make room for Wentz.

#Rams are releasing quarterback Dresser Wynn and are expected to add Carson Wentz as a backup to Matthew Stafford, per a league source @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 7, 2023

Stafford did not play on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers after suffering a thumb injury the week before. The Rams are on a bye in Week 10 and expect Stafford to return after that, but Wentz gives them an experienced option should Stafford miss more time.

Wentz was the No. 2 overall pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016. He made the Pro Bowl and played at an MVP-level in 2017 before suffering a torn ACL. Nick Foles famously came in and played great as his replacement, leading the team to a Super Bowl win.

Though the Eagles kept Wentz for three more seasons, the 30-year-old never quite played back to his MVP form. Philadelphia moved on from him after his poor 2020 season during which the team went 3-8-1 with him as the starter.

After his Eagles career, Wentz played one season each with the Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders. He battled some injuries last season and was eventually benched for poor play.

Wentz began exploring potential backup jobs during the offseason and reportedly had mutual interest with at least one top contender. He will now have some extra time to get up to speed with Sean McVay’s offense during the bye week.