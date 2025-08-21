Kelly Stafford reacts on Instagram to rumor about husband Matthew

An insane theory about Matthew Stafford began floating around after the Los Angeles Rams quarterback finally returned to practice this week, and his wife Kelly had a funny reaction.

Stafford was finally on the practice field at training camp on Monday after he missed more time than expected with a back injury. Rams head coach Sean McVay had said Stafford would return the week prior, but that did not happen.

Instead, Stafford was spotted the week before walking into what is known as an Ammortal Chamber, which is an all-in-one therapeutic experience that aims to rejuvenate the body and mind.

A ridiculous rumor then began circulating that Stafford never left the chamber and was cloned. The theory, which is intentionally insane, is that Stafford died and the cloned version of him is the one that returned to practice with the Rams.

The Best NFL Conspiracy Theory On The Internet – Matthew Stafford Died A Couple Weeks Ago, Got Cloned, New One Is Now QB1 For The Rams https://t.co/fRNKBrlhri pic.twitter.com/5YF35nIQM3 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 21, 2025

On Thursday, Kelly Stafford responded to the talk of her husband having died and been cloned.

“I knew there was something different about him…. that @ammortal_official is wild,” Kelly wrote on her Instagram story.

Matthew Stafford’s wife reacts to the wild internet theory that the Rams QB died and was cloned pic.twitter.com/Zzhixdvd1J — Steve DelVecchio (@SteveDelSports) August 21, 2025

There have been several concerning updates about Stafford’s back injury, but all indications are that the 37-year-old quarterback is very much alive and doing what he can to prepare for Week 1.

Stafford threw for 3,762 yards, 20 touchdowns and 8 interceptions last season. He led the Rams to the playoffs, where they beat the Minnesota Vikings in the opening round and then lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round.

The Rams showed that they still believe in Stafford by signing him to a new contract this offseason, and Stafford turned down more money from other teams to return. Hopefully the clone is just as good of a quarterback as the original.